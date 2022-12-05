Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SAP (SAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SAP (NYSE: SAP) in the last few weeks:

12/2/2022 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from €130.00 ($136.84) to €135.00 ($142.11). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – SAP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2022 – SAP was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

11/17/2022 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/4/2022 – SAP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2022 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €102.00 ($107.37) to €105.00 ($110.53). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €105.00 ($110.53) to €115.00 ($121.05).

10/26/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $107.00 to $106.00.

10/21/2022 – SAP was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/14/2022 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – SAP is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SAP traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $110.27. The company had a trading volume of 661,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $93.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

