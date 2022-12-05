Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $98.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

