Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Point72 Europe London LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 5.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 952,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 38,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

WFC stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $45.20. 121,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,430,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.



