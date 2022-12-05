Wells Fargo & Company Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $285.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.62.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $254.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.