Westchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,286,619 shares during the quarter. MoneyGram International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of MoneyGram International worth $28,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. 11,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,619. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

