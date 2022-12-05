Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 152,267 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,267 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.6% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $58,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 44.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,216,000 after buying an additional 164,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

