WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0568 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.27 million and approximately $693,721.07 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00473972 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022927 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018412 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

