Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $320.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 320 ($3.83), with a volume of 6776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.65).

Wilmington Stock Up 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 286.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.84.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Wilmington’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Insider Transactions at Wilmington

Wilmington Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Milner sold 36,893 shares of Wilmington stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.17), for a total transaction of £97,766.45 ($116,959.50).

(Get Rating)

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.