WINkLink (WIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.07 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $86.55 million and approximately $25.07 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009154 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $22,152,871.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

