Winning Points Advisors LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winning Points Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.8% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,788,846. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $447.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

