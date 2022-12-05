WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 4,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 66.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.