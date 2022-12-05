WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$6,452,796.74 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 115,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$55.91 ($37.27), for a total value of A$6,452,796.74 ($4,301,864.49).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Richard White sold 111,550 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$57.97 ($38.65), for a total transaction of A$6,466,553.50 ($4,311,035.67).

On Thursday, November 10th, Richard White sold 117,731 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$54.79 ($36.53), for a total value of A$6,450,481.49 ($4,300,320.99).

On Thursday, November 3rd, Richard White sold 111,994 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$57.67 ($38.45), for a total transaction of A$6,458,693.98 ($4,305,795.99).

On Thursday, October 27th, Richard White sold 113,796 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$56.72 ($37.81), for a total value of A$6,454,509.12 ($4,303,006.08).

On Thursday, October 20th, Richard White sold 115,024 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$56.14 ($37.43), for a total transaction of A$6,457,447.36 ($4,304,964.91).

On Thursday, October 13th, Richard White sold 118,213 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$54.64 ($36.43), for a total value of A$6,459,158.32 ($4,306,105.55).

On Thursday, October 6th, Richard White sold 118,541 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$54.61 ($36.41), for a total value of A$6,473,524.01 ($4,315,682.67).

On Thursday, September 29th, Richard White sold 119,667 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$54.12 ($36.08), for a total transaction of A$6,476,378.04 ($4,317,585.36).

On Wednesday, September 21st, Richard White sold 91,414 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$56.72 ($37.81), for a total value of A$5,185,002.08 ($3,456,668.05).

On Thursday, September 15th, Richard White sold 108,150 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$59.93 ($39.95), for a total value of A$6,481,429.50 ($4,320,953.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.

