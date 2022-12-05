Wolfe Research Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $80.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.14.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. Comerica has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.