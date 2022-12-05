WOW-token (WOW) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $441.29 million and $0.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.01715856 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013417 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030216 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00039017 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000530 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.30 or 0.01769060 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001353 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
