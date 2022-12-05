Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $289.77 on Top Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $62.12 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $289.77 or 0.01698921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,800,449 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

