Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches Market Cap of $61.18 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $61.18 million and $241,827.92 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,850,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,660,361 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,069,801,891 with 1,713,612,216 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03902518 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81,287.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

