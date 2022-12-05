Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Price Performance

NASDAQ XNET opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.24. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Xunlei by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.