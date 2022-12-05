Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading Up 7.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 1,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 413,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Yalla Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

