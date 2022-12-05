Zambesigold One Day Trading Volume Tops $140,678.56 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Zambesigold has a market cap of $88.70 million and $140,678.56 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00004717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

