Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $729.97 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $729.97 million and approximately $37.58 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $46.05 or 0.00271203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00087864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00063026 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002903 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,851,975 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

