Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,114,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.11% of UDR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in UDR by 20.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 194,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UDR opened at $41.00 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 310.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.