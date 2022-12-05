Zimmer Partners LP Acquires New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,114,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.11% of UDR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in UDR by 20.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 194,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $41.00 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 310.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Mizuho reduced their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

