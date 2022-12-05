Zimmer Partners LP Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties comprises about 2.7% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 1.95% of EastGroup Properties worth $131,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $157.59 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

