Zimmer Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 1,571.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,213 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in York Water were worth $25,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the first quarter worth about $5,649,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in York Water by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YORW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered York Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on York Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of YORW opened at $45.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $49.89.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. York Water had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

York Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.2027 dividend. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

