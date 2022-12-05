Zimmer Partners LP Has $35.90 Million Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,200 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 1.10% of Travel + Leisure worth $35,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.