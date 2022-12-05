Zimmer Partners LP Invests $45.59 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 387,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,589,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.05% of Prologis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,137,000 after purchasing an additional 182,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,614,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,891,000 after purchasing an additional 42,194 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,334,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

PLD stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

