Zimmer Partners LP Invests $71.15 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 634,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,150,000. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 533,021 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average is $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

