Zimmer Partners LP Makes New $8.42 Million Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

CCI opened at $140.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.61.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

