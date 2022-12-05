Zimmer Partners LP Sells 3,150,339 Shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its holdings in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 536,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150,339 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Offerpad Solutions worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 407.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 501,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 484.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 207,456 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 2.96.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Offerpad Solutions Profile

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 0.66 on Monday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of 0.58 and a 12-month high of 8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.99.

(Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.