Zimmer Partners LP Sells 53,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

NSC stock opened at $254.07 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

