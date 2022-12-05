Zimmer Partners LP Sells 806,602 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Zimmer Partners LP trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 806,602 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.2% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.16% of Dominion Energy worth $106,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $60.47 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

