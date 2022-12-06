1,222,945 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Purchased by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,222,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,000. NuScale Power makes up approximately 4.3% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of NuScale Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. 6,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,569. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other NuScale Power news, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,935,067.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Private Equity Co. Ltd. Ds sold 52,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $630,292.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,737,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,766,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $3,014,932.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,774,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,935,067.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 829,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,347.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

