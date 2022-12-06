126,754 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Bought by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,431,000 after acquiring an additional 161,627 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $360,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $865,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. 175,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,088. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

