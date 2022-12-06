150,707 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,643,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AON by 67.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 113,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 11.1% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $308.74 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.89 and its 200 day moving average is $280.63.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

