1eco (1ECO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.50 Million

1eco (1ECO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, 1eco has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One 1eco token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00006144 BTC on major exchanges. 1eco has a market cap of $68.50 million and approximately $1,052.40 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1eco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $971.66 or 0.05722855 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00500367 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.92 or 0.30170719 BTC.

1eco Profile

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,618,653 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1eco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1eco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.