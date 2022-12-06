1irstGold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.11 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $4,424.58 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for about $63.20 or 0.00371323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

