23,651 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,141,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000.

CGXU stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.

