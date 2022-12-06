35,356 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 47.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $289.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.