46,157 Shares in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,958 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of FGRO opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.
