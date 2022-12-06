46,157 Shares in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FGRO opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.