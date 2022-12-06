48,380 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 19.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 91,029 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.