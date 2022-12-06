4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,700 ($32.92).

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($70.72) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

4imprint Group Price Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 4,245 ($51.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,686.71. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,175 ($26.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,455 ($54.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,704.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,274.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

