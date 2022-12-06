63,929 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 260,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,792,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.