6,503 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of HPS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. 67,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $19.24.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

