6,600 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.32.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,513. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

