840 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $459.09 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.38.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

