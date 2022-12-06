Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,914.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,082,138 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 9.0% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Shopify worth $134,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 351,888 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 868.3% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shopify Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 291,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,902,126. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $153.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

