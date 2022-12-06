ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.