Ace Cash (ACEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $83.93 Million

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Ace Cash has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $83.93 million and approximately $1,411.46 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Buying and Selling Ace Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.41795174 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,563.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

