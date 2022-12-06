Acri Capital Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

Acri Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ACACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 7th. Acri Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Acri Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Acri Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

ACACU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Acri Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acri Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,729,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,687,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Acri Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,000,000.

About Acri Capital Acquisition

Acri Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with technology-enabled companies operating in the areas of Software-as-a-Service, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and Internet of Things.

See Also

