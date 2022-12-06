AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.