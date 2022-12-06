AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS.
Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.74.
In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
