Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0350

Aion (AION) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. Aion has a market cap of $17.56 million and approximately $552,960.80 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00224443 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00046106 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00059654 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.